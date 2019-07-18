Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Comparison side by side

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 98.76 N/A -0.67 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.33 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, which is potential -15.48% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 0%. Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.