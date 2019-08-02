Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 91.50 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 24.24 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vical Incorporated and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.27 beta means Vical Incorporated’s volatility is 73.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Aravive Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.