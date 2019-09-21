Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparing side by side

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vical Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vical Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 45.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.