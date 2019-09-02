Vical Incorporated (VICL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.94 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vical Incorporated and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vical Incorporated and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vical Incorporated and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 143.30% and its average price target is $10.9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.