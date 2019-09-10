Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.82 N/A -0.15 0.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viavi Solutions Inc. Its rival Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s downside potential is -6.68% at a $13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. has 45.97% stronger performance while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has -1.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.