Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI)

Both Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.88 N/A -0.15 0.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.61% for Viavi Solutions Inc. with consensus price target of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.