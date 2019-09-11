Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Reaches $14.96 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Covering McCormick & Company, (MKC)

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high and has $16.16 target or 8.00% above today’s $14.96 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.42B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $16.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $273.92M more. The stock increased 6.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 4.76 million shares traded or 138.50% up from the average. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 44.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q NET REV. $219.4M, EST. $200.8M; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Adj EPS 8c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 07/03/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS – COLLABORATION WITH MICROSEMI FOR FLEXIBLE OPTICAL NETWORKING TECHNOLOGIES NEEDED TO MEET DEMANDS OF 5G NETWORKS; 13/03/2018 – VIAVI Unveils Hyperscale Data Center Testing Solutions at OFC; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. 9.0C; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/04/2018 – VIAVI Solutions Offers Full RAN to Core Network Testing Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE ON 0.625% SR CONV NOTES DUE 2033; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Company has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -6.15% below currents $157.35 stock price. McCormick & Company had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26. See McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Incorporated Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $143.0000 148.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

More notable recent Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAV) ROE Of 1.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viav Solutions (VIAV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viavi testing 5G spectrum in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VIAVI Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. VIAV’s profit will be $27.47M for 31.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Viavi Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It has a 748 P/E ratio. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McCormick & Company: Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Associates owns 0.05% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,195 shares. Prudential Fincl has 134,989 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.35% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 10 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 38,494 shares. 55,460 were reported by Yhb. Tompkins reported 605 shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 1,855 shares. 22,287 are held by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Natixis Advisors L P accumulated 18,259 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 8,160 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company owns 0.51% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1.47 million shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 137,046 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 137,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mairs & Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,350 shares.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $21.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 30.78 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

The stock increased 0.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.35. About 442,566 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99