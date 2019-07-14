Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Reaches $14.58 52-Week High; Gaming Partners International (GPIC)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.02 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.58 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.33 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $15.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $100.02M more. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 1.62 million shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 34.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Rev $243M-$267M; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE ON 0.625% SR CONV NOTES DUE 2033; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – MAY REDEEM FOR CASH ALL OR ANY PORTION OF NEW NOTES, AT ITS OPTION, ON OR AFTER JUNE 1, 2021; 06/04/2018 – Viavi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 07/03/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS – COLLABORATION WITH MICROSEMI FOR FLEXIBLE OPTICAL NETWORKING TECHNOLOGIES NEEDED TO MEET DEMANDS OF 5G NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI Announces Private Exchange Transactions Regarding Outstanding 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes due 2033 and Private Placem; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Adj EPS 8c-Adj EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Viavi

Gaming Partners International Corp (GPIC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It's up 0.56, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. 7 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced positions in Gaming Partners International Corp.

Analysts await Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. VIAV’s profit will be $29.73M for 28.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Viavi Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 5.96% of its portfolio in Gaming Partners International Corporation for 349,819 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 61,374 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.02% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $111.18 million. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services. It has a 29.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides playing cards; table layouts; dices; gaming furniture comprising tables, bases, and pit podiums; and table game accessories consisting of table displays, roulette reader boards, foot rails, chip trays, drop boxes, shoes, cut cards, dice sticks, lammers, markers, and buttons.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75.