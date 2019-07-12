Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Reaches $14.44 52-Week High; Dana Holding (DAN) Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.60 target or 8.00% above today’s $14.44 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.30 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $15.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $264.16 million more. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 278,285 shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 34.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Viavi; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS REGARDING OUTSTANDING 0.625% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2033 AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $225.0 MILLION OF NEW SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 07/03/2018 – VIAVI & MICROSEMI COLLABORATING ON TECH FOR 5G NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI Announces Private Exchange Transactions Regarding Outstanding 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes due 2033 and Private Placem; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Adj EPS 8c-Adj EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q NET REV. $219.4M, EST. $200.8M; 13/03/2018 – VIAVI Unveils Hyperscale Data Center Testing Solutions at OFC

Dana Holding Corp (DAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 124 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 93 cut down and sold equity positions in Dana Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 131.30 million shares, up from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dana Holding Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 72 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated for 3.09 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 474,732 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moon Capital Management Lp has 1.84% invested in the company for 212,182 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 179,485 shares.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DAN’s profit will be $129.50 million for 5.07 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year's $0.74 per share. DAN's profit will be $129.50 million for 5.07 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 6.38 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

Analysts await Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. VIAV’s profit will be $29.73M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Viavi Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.