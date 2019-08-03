Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Last Week accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Accesso Technology Group had 18 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to “Add” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Peel Hunt. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”. See accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. VIAV’s profit would be $27.44 million giving it 29.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 2.24M shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 44.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Rev $243M-$267M; 03/04/2018 – VIAVI Announces Velocity Partner Program Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND IN SEPTEMBER QTR, EXPECT VERY STRONG FIRST HALF FISCAL YEAR 2019 3D SENSING BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Viavi Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAV); 16/03/2018 – VIAVI ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF COBHAM AVCOMM AND WIRELESS TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESSES ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI SEES 4Q NET REV. $243M TO $267M; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. 9.0C; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – VIAVI Solutions Offers Full RAN to Core Network Testing Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Adj EPS 13c

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of 288.40 million GBP. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission activities ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events. It has a 89.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers various solutions, such as accesso LoQueue, a virtual queuing solution; and accesso Passport ticketing suite, which provides streamlined ticketing point of sale, season pass processing, group sales, and access control services.