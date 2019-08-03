Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Comparison side by side

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.88 N/A -0.15 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viavi Solutions Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Westell Technologies Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viavi Solutions Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Westell Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a -6.74% downside potential and an average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 17.7%. About 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. has 45.97% stronger performance while Westell Technologies Inc. has -4.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Viavi Solutions Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.