Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Comparison side by side

Both Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.81 N/A -0.15 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.46 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 highlights Viavi Solutions Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. In other hand, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential downside is -4.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 5.4%. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats Viavi Solutions Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.