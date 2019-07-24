Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped by $2.61 Million Its Position; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $732,000; Stock Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 33,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 788,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.10M, up from 754,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 155,036 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.1. About 2.34M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by LAY B ALLEN, worth $143,000 on Friday, February 8. The insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. 84,401 shares valued at $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 715,728 shares to 16.23M shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 429,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Lake Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 335,000 shares. 3,122 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% or 2,951 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Herald Management Ltd holds 1.97% or 100,000 shares. Smithfield Trust Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 59,223 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 15,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 7,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 53,104 shares. 36,261 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 190,294 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv owns 549,755 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

