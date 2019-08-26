Viasat (VSAT) Stock Price Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Stake by $7.29 Million; As Amerco (UHAL) Valuation Rose, Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.88 Million Its Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $340.35. About 43,049 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 94,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 33,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 127,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 379,917 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset has invested 0.27% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 12,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 91,748 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co reported 141,983 shares stake. First Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 21,669 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 449 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc holds 2,707 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.32% or 11,102 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 48,770 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). James Investment Rech Incorporated invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 15,918 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 9,883 shares. Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 7,541 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1,235 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Campbell & Adviser Ltd has 0.12% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 3,250 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 145,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Ltd Liability invested in 126,082 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cwm Limited Com reported 0% stake. Ashford Capital Inc holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 364,577 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Lc stated it has 25,596 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 151,579 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited stated it has 2,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 40,823 shares.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Viasat Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 Change the World List – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Put) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 45,000 shares to 405,000 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 5,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).