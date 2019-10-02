Viasat (VSAT) Stake Maintained by Firsthand Capital Management Inc; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Cut by $378,560 Its Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 35,824 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 2,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 17,033 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, down from 19,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.94. About 358,848 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

