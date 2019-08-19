Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Its Position by $1.70 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped by $901,260 Its Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 25676.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 6,702 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 220,119 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 22,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 418,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.46 million, up from 396,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 33,410 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Natl Bank invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Welch Forbes Ltd owns 38,978 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 62,935 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Barnett And Inc reported 22,180 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,855 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 66,014 shares. Charter Tru invested in 1.39% or 85,737 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com stated it has 11,707 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Veritable LP reported 26,459 shares stake. The California-based Signature & Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,899 are owned by Beese Fulmer. Capstone Fin Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,068 shares. Drexel Morgan Co owns 1.57% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,073 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cls Invests Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,264 shares to 176 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 10,787 shares to 836,363 shares, valued at $120.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 151,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

