Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $770,000; As Realty Income (O) Market Value Declined, Tarbox Group Cut by $420,334 Its Holding

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 275,021 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 837,233 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Wins Stay in Antitrust Ruling Against FTC – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viasat (VSAT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.3% – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invest In Viasat As Growth Gathers Pace – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blue Canyon Technologies Joins Viasat’s Ecosystem to Build First-Ever Link 16 Low-Earth Orbit Spacecraft – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: ViaSat (VSAT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

