Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Raised Its Position by $800,000 as Share Price Declined; Kepos Capital LP Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 153,295 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 93,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 72,551 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 166,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 2.40M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 20,661 shares to 31,718 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ) by 96,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic LP reported 52,504 shares stake. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 44,427 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 294,351 shares. Reaves W H & has 0.5% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 32,634 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 15,562 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 45,413 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,360 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.08% or 8,609 shares. Bridges Inv Management accumulated 0.01% or 10,488 shares. Hartford stated it has 29,596 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 24,163 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.22 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 4,000 shares to 4,016 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 915 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 131,701 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has 553,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 61,221 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 97,534 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Baupost Group Inc Limited Liability Company Ma holds 10.05% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 13.73M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The accumulated 0.01% or 93,011 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 154 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 42,199 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Stevens Mngmt LP accumulated 7,170 shares.

