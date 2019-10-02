Viasat (VSAT) Share Value Declined While Firsthand Capital Management Increased by $800,000 Its Stake; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position Has Raised by Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 161,061 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 44,624 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 60,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 165,747 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 17,568 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 12,693 were reported by Essex Inv Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corp. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 90,966 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 0.02% or 63,656 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co has 30,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 350,000 shares. 150,610 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Lc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 105,400 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 17,489 shares. Leuthold Grp Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Putnam Investments Lc reported 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% or 20,194 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 3,800 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,847 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smithfield has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Piedmont Advisors holds 5,502 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 57,200 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 11,255 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Limited owns 2.49 million shares for 17.09% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2,834 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 436,103 shares stake. Stevens Cap Management LP invested in 0.03% or 7,170 shares. Walleye Trading has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Invesco invested in 0% or 152,031 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0% stake.