Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut by $7.51 Million Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Glenview Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $41.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83 million, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 335,848 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 145,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.21 million, up from 872,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $16.06 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.46 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares to 297,400 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 84,401 shares. LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $1.87M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 25,596 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 11,300 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 418,873 were reported by Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co. Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 40,823 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 119,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 443 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,577 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 732 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 1.73% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 1.28M shares. 7,541 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79 million shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $42.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).