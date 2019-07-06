Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Rose While Needham Investment Management Cut Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Stake by $2.34 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 199,462 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Viasat, Teledyne Partner to Deliver Connected Flight Deck Services to Commercial Aviation Customers – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat, China Satcom Partner to Bring In-Flight Connectivity Service to Airlines over China – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPX, VSAT, INSM – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 18,316 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc invested in 52,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Ashford Capital Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 364,577 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 5,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 190,294 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.23% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 139,917 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.81% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 73,893 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 84,984 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 146,255 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 22,336 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC, worth $1.87 million. The insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. Another trade for 84,401 shares valued at $6.14 million was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 0.1% or 4,466 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 4.49 million shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Round Table Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,988 shares. David R Rahn Assocs reported 4,733 shares. Capital Investors has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 189.07 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 4.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Gp Ltd Com stated it has 90,387 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 113,051 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 61,025 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 104,545 shares. Osher Van De Voorde holds 4.23% or 80,700 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 4.33% or 65,801 shares. 110,950 were reported by Barometer Mngmt.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Return to Innovation Is the Catalyst Intel Stock Needs Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.