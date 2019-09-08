Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Declined While Ashford Capital Management Upped by $453,145 Its Holding; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Share Value Rose, Tyvor Capital Boosted Its Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 151.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 61,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 102,044 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 153,974 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 364,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.26M, up from 358,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 579,710 shares to 738,894 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).