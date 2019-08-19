Viasat (VSAT) Market Valuation Declined While Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Price Michael F Has Trimmed Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Stake by $3.23 Million

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 19,302 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 144,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 135,295 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares to 711,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0% or 20,609 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 82,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. Fmr owns 784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Morgan Stanley has 17,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 395,707 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 241,034 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 27,600 shares. 238,872 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 217,100 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 520,737 shares. 10,827 are held by Sei Investments. 154,904 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company reported 52,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.47% or 84,984 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 15,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Firsthand Capital has 0.87% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 20,200 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated holds 0.06% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 636,009 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 53,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.08% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 190,294 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 31,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 49,644 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 13,473 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 74,596 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).