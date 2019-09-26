Viasat (VSAT) Holding Held by Firsthand Capital Management Inc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Magnetar Financial Has Cut Its Holding

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 10,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.77 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 52,997 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Viasat Named Global Satellite Business of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 Conference – PRNewswire" on September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 953,272 shares to 966,272 shares, valued at $161.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 318,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.