Viasat (VSAT) Holding Has Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc; Patterson Energy (PTEN) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Lifted Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 8,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 52,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 44,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 336,189 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 3.53M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $9.85 million activity. $1.87M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.84 million was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy. LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, February 8.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13,875 shares to 439,891 shares, valued at $41.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,127 shares, and cut its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56 shares to 1,664 shares, valued at $65.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 557,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,512 shares, and cut its stake in Merck.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.