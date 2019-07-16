Viasat (VSAT) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $731,880

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 148,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 241,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 391,240 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $527.75. About 388,084 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94M was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was made by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,468 shares to 120,796 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 115,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,672 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.11% stake. Amer Century Cos Incorporated owns 0.53% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 921,266 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 410 shares. State Street invested in 0.22% or 4.83 million shares. 335 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. 500 are owned by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 120,427 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs accumulated 7,549 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company holds 0.24% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 1,119 shares stake. Fort Washington Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 500 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 135,382 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Kames Cap Pcl accumulated 132,078 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 3,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.03% stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 59,400 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.1% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). State Street reported 1.78M shares. 549,755 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 88,656 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 8,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Tiaa Cref Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 43,355 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt invested in 30,000 shares. 22,237 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 1.06M were reported by Fiduciary Management Wi.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 84,401 shares. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.84M was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy.

