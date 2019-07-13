Viasat (VSAT) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Its Position by $7.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Advisory Alpha Llc

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83 million, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 254,463 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867.03 million, up from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 97 shares to 2,655 shares, valued at $206.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 5,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited accumulated 157,150 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt stated it has 5.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik & Ltd Llc invested in 0.47% or 14,536 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First Fin Bank & Trust has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,521 shares. Raymond James Financial owns 3.71 million shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,500 shares. Sather Financial Gru invested in 3.58% or 149,822 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,822 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 229,795 shares. Valmark Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alyeska Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 551,246 shares. Moreover, Partner Fund Management Lp has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,300 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,228 shares. Platinum Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,835 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. 84,401 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A. The insider FPR PARTNERS LLC sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87M. Dirks Bruce Leroy had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42M shares to 6.14M shares, valued at $107.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.