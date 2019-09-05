Viasat (VSAT) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $770,000; Private Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $301,227

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 2.14M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 90,123 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,832 shares to 71,041 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.