Viasat (VSAT) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Position as Valuation Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Holding In Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Was Has Boosted

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 71,091 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 1.45 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 4,100 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 5,841 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 2,800 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 33,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Firsthand Management owns 30,000 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,408 shares. 8,170 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Llc holds 6.48% or 92,539 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 4.12% or 364,577 shares. Baupost Gru Limited Liability Ma owns 13.73M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 53,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.01% or 34,827 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 300 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,419 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.67M shares. 600,000 are held by Park West Asset Limited Co. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 785 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Conning Inc stated it has 16,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 796,180 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson owns 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 118,039 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,566 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Korea Investment invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shell Asset stated it has 201,987 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.22% or 43,973 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.