Viasat (VSAT) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $770,000; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lifted Its Service Now (NOW) Position by $11.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02M shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 184 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 561 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Telemus Limited Liability owns 6,000 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 1.20M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 380 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 149,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 604,511 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1.24M were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Llc has invested 0.91% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,645 shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd Liability holds 4.83% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 122,999 shares. Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset has invested 0.32% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 18,316 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 0.08% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 43,355 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 15,566 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 8,194 shares. 7,414 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 3,122 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 22,408 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,056 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,841 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 2,800 shares.