Viasat (VSAT) Holder Mig Capital Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Position

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 391,240 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 1.22 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 52,309 shares to 44,870 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holdings Ltd Llc owns 495,660 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 48,463 shares. Hartford Fincl holds 1.32% or 37,111 shares. Charter Com stated it has 7,711 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hanseatic Svcs has 0.82% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,562 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.13% or 75,849 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,088 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 18,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,658 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com. New England Research And Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Elm Advisors Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,970 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,932 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Adirondack Communication accumulated 12,725 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand holds 30,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 788,343 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 3,122 shares. Mountain Lake Investment Limited Com holds 335,000 shares or 9.52% of its portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). United Kingdom-based Herald Inv Management has invested 1.97% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 3,500 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Moreover, Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 12,056 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Blair William Communication Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 66,283 shares. Ashford Capital reported 4.12% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 567 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 241 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 6.67 million shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. LAY B ALLEN had sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 84,401 shares valued at $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.