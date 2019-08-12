Viasat (VSAT) Holder Mig Capital Has Lowered Holding by $35.82 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Value Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Raised by $3.98 Million Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02M shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.82M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,596 are owned by Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Company New York has invested 0.78% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 11,628 shares. Pnc Services Grp holds 0% or 1,972 shares. 13,948 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company. Mountain Lake Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 335,000 shares or 9.52% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 6.67M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. 5,841 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 146,255 shares. Needham Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3.81% or 144,600 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,549 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 732 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Orleans Cap La invested in 2.65% or 14,265 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 52,351 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 23,300 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Corporation owns 903 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 929 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 9,351 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 5,235 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 1.50 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,343 shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 39,000 shares. Old Bancorporation In owns 58,476 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 4,052 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 869,486 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Covington Invest Advsr has invested 0.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Global High (EHI) by 41,261 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLE) by 108,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,044 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BBL).

