Viasat (VSAT) Holder Mig Capital Decreased Holding by $35.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $427,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc analyzed 7,500 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc analyzed 465,258 shares as the company's stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 298,008 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

