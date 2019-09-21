Viasat (VSAT) Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $652,800; Union Bankshares Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 372,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13M, up from 364,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 265,335 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 33,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 38,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 4.21 million shares traded or 106.02% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability accumulated 85,413 shares. Gideon Capital Inc reported 0.12% stake. 14,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 191,697 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Com owns 29,749 shares. Renaissance Technology invested in 428,293 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 55,695 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co has 152 shares. 5,614 were reported by Strs Ohio. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd invested in 17.09% or 2.49 million shares. Numerixs holds 0.23% or 9,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Vanguard Gp stated it has 5.21 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 4,392 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 100,000 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 23,165 shares to 45,501 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,750 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 143,479 shares to 254,638 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

