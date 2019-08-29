Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Since Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 82 2.24 N/A -1.14 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.20 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 demonstrates Viasat Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.86 beta indicates that Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Knowles Corporation has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Knowles Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viasat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.28% for Viasat Inc. with consensus price target of $79.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viasat Inc. and Knowles Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Knowles Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Viasat Inc. was less bullish than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Viasat Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.