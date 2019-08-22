Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 82 2.21 N/A -1.14 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 177.39 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viasat Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viasat Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk and Volatility

Viasat Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$79.5 is Viasat Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viasat Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 34.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Viasat Inc. was more bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.