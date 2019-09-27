Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

As Communication Equipment companies, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 83 2.13 N/A -1.14 0.00 Airgain Inc. 13 1.89 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Viasat Inc. and Airgain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Airgain Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viasat Inc. and Airgain Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viasat Inc.’s upside potential is 16.91% at a $88 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.9% of Airgain Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year Viasat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Airgain Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viasat Inc. beats Airgain Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.