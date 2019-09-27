Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 78 -12.09 39.68M -1.14 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 11 2.95 32.22M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viasat Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Viasat Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 50,689,831.37% -3.6% -1.8% Sierra Wireless Inc. 290,794,223.83% -6.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Viasat Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.91% for Viasat Inc. with consensus price target of $88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viasat Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 28.9% respectively. 0.2% are Viasat Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Viasat Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.