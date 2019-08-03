Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 81 2.33 N/A -1.14 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 10 1.03 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Viasat Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viasat Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Viasat Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KVH Industries Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, KVH Industries Inc. has 1.2 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viasat Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viasat Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Viasat Inc. is $76, with potential downside of -3.53%. Meanwhile, KVH Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 32.38%. The data provided earlier shows that KVH Industries Inc. appears more favorable than Viasat Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares and 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Viasat Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.6% of KVH Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year Viasat Inc. had bullish trend while KVH Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats KVH Industries Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.