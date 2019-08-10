Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viasat Inc. has 95.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Viasat Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Viasat Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -1.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Viasat Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. N/A 81 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Viasat Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

With average target price of $79.5, Viasat Inc. has a potential upside of 0.63%. The competitors have a potential upside of 64.86%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Viasat Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viasat Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Viasat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Viasat Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Viasat Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viasat Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viasat Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Viasat Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Viasat Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.