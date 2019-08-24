Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 82 2.15 N/A -1.14 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.97 N/A 0.62 48.08

Table 1 highlights Viasat Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.86 beta means Viasat Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Viasat Inc. is $79.5, with potential upside of 4.29%. Competitively Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a consensus target price of $38, with potential upside of 42.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. looks more robust than Viasat Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viasat Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 88% respectively. About 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Viasat Inc. has stronger performance than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Viasat Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.