Viad (VVI) Touches $69.10 High on Jul, 10; Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake By $326,200

The stock of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $71.17 target or 3.00% above today’s $69.10 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.40 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $71.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $42.06M more. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 31,056 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Peddock Capital Advisors Llc holds 18,656 shares with $3.27M value, down from 20,520 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $38.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.32. About 791,811 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 34.76 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Viad’s (NYSE:VVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 182% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Viad Corp (VVI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corporation: Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80 million for 12.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Viad Corp shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 693 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.11M shares. Shell Asset Management owns 20,731 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 45,976 shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 53,041 shares. Intl Grp has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 15,361 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). First Interstate State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.08% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,488 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs has 37,282 shares. Opus Capital Grp Limited stated it has 4,024 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares were sold by FROMBERG BARRY A.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.