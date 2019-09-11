Viad (VVI) Stock Price Rose While Cannell Capital Has Raised Holding; Walt Disney (DIS) Holding Increased by Lvm Capital Management Ltd

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 90,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 5.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 80,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 69,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 37,462 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

