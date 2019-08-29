Viad (VVI) Stake Raised by Cannell Capital Llc; Howard Capital Management Boosted Its Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding by $310,464

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 156,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 151,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.22 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 80,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 69,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 63,712 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares to 58,724 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,018 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP).