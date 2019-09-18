Viad (VVI) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; As Wal (WMT) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Group Trimmed by $635,800 Its Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 45,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 51,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 2.47 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Walmart at ‘AA’/’F1+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 686,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 771,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.09M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 43,453 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent & Communication holds 0.01% or 4,441 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 73,469 shares. One Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 27,222 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru has 46,405 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 881,788 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 16,230 are held by Private Harbour & Counsel Limited Liability Company. Wesbanco Bank has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 82,025 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited accumulated 7,769 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 70,091 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Sns Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 2,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.26% stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dillon And reported 8,840 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,195 shares to 21,344 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Target’s Offering Shoppers New Perks in Hopes of Loyalty – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Viad Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “GES Canada Appointed Official General Services Provider for the Edmonton EXPO Centre – Financial Post” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Viad Corpâ€™s (NYSE:VVI) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.52 million for 9.81 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Interest Group Inc holds 15,070 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Morgan Stanley invested in 92,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 110,500 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Amalgamated Bank accumulated 3,789 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 38,167 shares. 288 are held by First Interstate State Bank. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 28,456 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 44,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).