Viad (VVI) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Position; Jacobs Asset Management Lifted Stake in Loews (L) by $3.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.18M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 95,492 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Shell Asset Mngmt Comm owns 0.03% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 20,731 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 63,153 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.08% or 129,187 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 59,846 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,534 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 1.62 million are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Mutual Of America Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 579 shares. Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 45,976 shares. Sei Invs owns 20,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reinhart Prns has invested 0.33% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viad Corp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Isabella Cunningham to Depart Viad Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Karyopharm, L Brands, and National General and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands is losing its marketing chief – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loews Q2 improves on strength of CNA, Boardwalk Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and Encourages L Brands Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,226 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mngmt L P. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 118,574 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 403,843 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Wallace Capital Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 425,555 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 77,917 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 35,202 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 22,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 5,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 9,204 are owned by Moors And Cabot Inc. North Star Management Corp has 450 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 277,096 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 11,770 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 466 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 186,897 shares to 488,103 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,577 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).