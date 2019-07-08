Viad (VVI) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; Kempner Capital Management Lowered Kla (KLAC) Position by $1.40 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 11,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,189 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 38,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 446,273 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 39,574 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Capital Limited Co reported 80,009 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,109 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 25,912 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 198 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,716 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Yorktown Mgmt Rech holds 0.1% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 37,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 11,723 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reinhart Prtnrs owns 0.33% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 62,463 shares. Bank Of Mellon reported 264,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Comm LP has 361,789 shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 288 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% or 111,775 shares in its portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 17.17 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

