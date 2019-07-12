Viad (VVI) Share Price Rose While Gmt Capital Lifted Its Stake; Aflac (AFL) Holder Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 136,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, up from 555,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 1,196 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90B market cap company. It closed at $56.36 lastly. It is down 13.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 14 shares. Td Asset Management owns 192,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 249 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 20,731 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 11,920 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 31,394 shares. 253,901 were accumulated by Kennedy Management Inc. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 11,723 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 5,093 shares. Invesco Limited reported 329,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,108 shares to 14,314 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 75,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,817 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 75,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parsec Management reported 0.3% stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cibc Markets Corp holds 130,960 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ckw Financial Group reported 1,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Com holds 0.24% or 20,714 shares in its portfolio. Atria Llc holds 69,399 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.62 million shares. Zwj Counsel Inc has 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Waverton Ltd owns 11,711 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1.19 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 33,001 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 155,821 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $795.53M for 13.17 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.