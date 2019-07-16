Viad (VVI) Reaches $69.90 52-Week High; Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shorts Lowered By 0.98%

Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) had a decrease of 0.98% in short interest. OAS’s SI was 35.34 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.98% from 35.69 million shares previously. With 8.36M avg volume, 4 days are for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS)’s short sellers to cover OAS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 6.81 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.60M shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 34,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 336,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 183,532 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 34.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 0.19% or 1.35M shares. D E Shaw invested in 15,015 shares. 11,250 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. 325,520 were reported by Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 19,500 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 37,413 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 20,973 shares. Jnba Financial accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OAS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by IFS Securities. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Citigroup. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.79M for 12.76 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 35.16 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.