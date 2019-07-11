Viad (VVI) Reaches $69.04 52-Week High; Texas Instruments Has 1.21 Sentiment

The stock of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) hit a new 52-week high and has $72.49 target or 5.00% above today’s $69.04 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.40B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $72.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $70.00 million more. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 41,913 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.)

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 496 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 410 decreased and sold their holdings in Texas Instruments Inc. The funds in our database now have: 776.81 million shares, up from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Texas Instruments Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 24 to 31 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 356 Increased: 358 New Position: 138.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 34.73 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.78M for 12.60 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Viad Corp shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Lc stated it has 19,819 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,600 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 15,534 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 31,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Prudential has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 343,774 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moreover, Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 93 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Teton Advsrs has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Gmt Corp accumulated 692,459 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 111,775 are owned by Ameriprise. Sg Americas Limited reported 0% stake.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 11.94% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated for 283,268 shares. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 278,820 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caledonia Investments Plc has 5.69% invested in the company for 187,000 shares. The Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has invested 4.77% in the stock. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.39 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

